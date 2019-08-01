iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $154.26. 24,125,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,112,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

