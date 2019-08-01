iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

