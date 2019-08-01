iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,997.80 and last traded at $111.54, approximately 535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 316.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 45.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.