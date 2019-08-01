iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.30

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.30 and last traded at $134.07, with a volume of 735848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

