Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of IRMD opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $201.72 million, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.64. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $98,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $769,150. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

