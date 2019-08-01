IP Exchange Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One IP Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, IP Exchange has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $154,002.00 and $35.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IP Exchange

IP Exchange was first traded on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,581,787 tokens. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1 . The official website for IP Exchange is ip.sx

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IP Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

