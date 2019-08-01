Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 94,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,411. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

