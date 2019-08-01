Investors Buy Large Volume of Sally Beauty Call Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 885 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,400% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $90,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,135. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

