Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ: PCH):
- 8/1/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/31/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “
- 7/17/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “
- 7/2/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/26/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/25/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “
- 6/20/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/12/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,132. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.