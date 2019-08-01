Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ: PCH):

8/1/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

7/17/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

7/2/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

6/20/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,132. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

