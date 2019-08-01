Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):
- 7/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/17/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/16/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/4/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/28/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/26/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/22/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/18/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/12/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 6,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,184 shares of company stock worth $26,362,833 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.