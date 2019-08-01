Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

7/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/18/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 6,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total transaction of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,184 shares of company stock worth $26,362,833 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

