Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,059,000 after purchasing an additional 267,690 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138,289 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 607,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 599,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276,319 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $52.41.

