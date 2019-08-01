Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.34, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 32.62% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

