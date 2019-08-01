Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 16,783,374 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,097,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,946,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after buying an additional 178,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 818,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 422,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78.

