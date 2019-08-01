Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.48 and last traded at $118.51, approximately 5,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $632,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $378,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

