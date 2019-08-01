Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.95, approximately 6,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

