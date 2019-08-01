Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.15.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $277.96. 996,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.42. Intuit has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

