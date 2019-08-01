Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.03. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 69.74 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $648.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.