Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

IPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 174,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,949. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $84,480.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $54,969.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,554. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $57,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

