Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 324,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,846. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $297,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $243,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $695,518. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 138,780 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 438,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

