Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.15 at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.39 on Thursday, hitting C$15.12. 333,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$767,442.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

