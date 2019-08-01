Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 623.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 468,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 403,764 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

