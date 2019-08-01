Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Down 9.8%

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37, 817,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 511,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Internet Gold Golden Lines alerts:

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.