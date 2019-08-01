Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.11. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $62.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.