Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf comprises 6.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 458.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BMV:GOVT remained flat at $$25.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a one year low of $448.20 and a one year high of $450.00.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.