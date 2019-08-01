Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$119.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$126.64.

TSE:IFC opened at C$123.02 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$95.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.27. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.48.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 7.9800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total value of C$118,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,025.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

