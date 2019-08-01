Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$119.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$126.64.
TSE:IFC opened at C$123.02 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$95.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.27. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.48.
In related news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total value of C$118,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,025.30.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
