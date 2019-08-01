Insider Selling: Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $639,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $255,510.00.

Monro stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 251,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,999,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 704,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.97.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

