Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorman Lynn Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,071 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $260,697.19.

Kirby stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.33. 12,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

