Insider Selling: Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE FII traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 2,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

