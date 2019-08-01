Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CDAY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 649,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

