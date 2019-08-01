Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CDAY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.80 and a beta of 1.59.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
