Insider Buying: Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) Insider Buys 10,365 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) insider Steven (Steve) Harker purchased 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.85 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$298,978.43 ($212,041.44).
ASX:WBC traded up A$0.15 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$28.80 ($20.43). 5,070,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,000. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of A$23.30 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of A$30.44 ($21.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$28.16.
About Westpac Banking
