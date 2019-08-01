Insider Buying: Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) Insider Buys 10,365 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) insider Steven (Steve) Harker purchased 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.85 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$298,978.43 ($212,041.44).

ASX:WBC traded up A$0.15 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$28.80 ($20.43). 5,070,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,000. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of A$23.30 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of A$30.44 ($21.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$28.16.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

