Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Steven T. Schuler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $354.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 158.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTBA. ValuEngine raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.