Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $740.50 per share, with a total value of $36,284.50.
- On Friday, July 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,725.50.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $753.12 per share, for a total transaction of $36,902.88.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, for a total transaction of $37,673.16.
- On Friday, July 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $764.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,460.50.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 157 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $769.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,809.93.
- On Monday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $795.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,955.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $798.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,109.35.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $797.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,879.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $810.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.00.
Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $69.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $727.50. 37,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.78. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.