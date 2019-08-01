Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £985,500 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,443.50 ($45.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,400.78. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,980 ($38.94) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,315 ($43.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

