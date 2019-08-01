Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.22 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

IPHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 1,445,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,456. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44. Inphi has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $124,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $273,518.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,141 shares of company stock worth $2,715,385 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

