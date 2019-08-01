INO COIN Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. INO COIN has a total market cap of $369.30 million and $39,210.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00020503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. In the last week, INO COIN has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.01424516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00114978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000559 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

