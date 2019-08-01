Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) vs. HubSpot (OTCMKTS:HUBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Innovision Labs alerts:

This table compares Innovision Labs and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -10.81% -10.68% -3.70%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovision Labs and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 7 13 0 2.65

HubSpot has a consensus target price of $189.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Innovision Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovision Labs and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $512.98 million 14.67 -$63.82 million ($1.02) -175.22

Innovision Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Innovision Labs has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats Innovision Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovision Labs

InnoVision Labs, Inc., a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities. It delivers its products through cloud-based client-server architecture to mobile devices. The company was formerly known as GlassesOff Inc. and changed its name to InnoVision Labs, Inc. in December 2015. InnoVision Labs, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovision Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovision Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.