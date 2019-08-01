Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

