Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 406.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unilever by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,523 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

