Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.