Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Amc Networks worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $74,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 204.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 152.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amc Networks news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,314.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

