Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. Ingredion also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,336. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

