Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,485. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

