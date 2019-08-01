Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.50 ($25.00) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Societe Generale set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.53 ($25.03).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of ETR IFXA remained flat at $€19.70 ($22.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.