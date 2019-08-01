INDINODE (XIND) 1-Day Volume Hits $163.00

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $9,269.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INDINODE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, INDINODE has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.01407894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00113276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 939,506,793 coins and its circulating supply is 904,437,537 coins. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode

Buying and Selling INDINODE

INDINODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

