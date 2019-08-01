Indicoin (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030973 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004876 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001364 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Indicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

