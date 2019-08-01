IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.04-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.14 million.IMPINJ also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.04)-0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

IMPINJ stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $783.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.71. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

