Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

IMO opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.