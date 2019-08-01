Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) Insider Sells C$25,756.00 in Stock

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$25,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,585,903.54.

Shares of III stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. Imperial Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

III has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Imperial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

