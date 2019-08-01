Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) to Issue GBX 1.54 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IHR opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.07. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Rupert Barclay acquired 83,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £88,284.22 ($115,358.97).

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

