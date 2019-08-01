IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.